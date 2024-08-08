sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:02 IST, August 8th 2024

Osaka beats another top player in return from maternity leave, routing Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto

Naomi Osaka of Japan beat another top player in her return from maternity leave, routing ninth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates a point during her win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the National Bank Open in Toronto | Image: AP
14:02 IST, August 8th 2024