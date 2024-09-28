Published 17:15 IST, September 28th 2024

Padres secure home Wild Card Series with a 5-3 win over Diamondbacks, who slide in NL playoff race

Luis Arraez hit two doubles and a triple, Yu Darvish pitched 5 1/3 gritty innings and the San Diego Padres used a four-run first inning to beat the sliding Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.