×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Pankaj Advani outwits David Causier to retain All India CCI Billiards Classic crown

At the end of the first two-hour session, Advani enjoyed a slender lead of 593-570 and was on a break of 204, which he converted to a 460.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pankaj Advani
Pankaj Advani | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) World champion Pankaj Advani continued his impressive run as he thrashed Englishman David Causier 1836-743 in a lop-sided final to retain the All India CCI Billiards Classic title here on Monday.

Advani was in outstanding form as he constructed two humungous breaks of 801 and 460 to outwit Causier, a former 10-time World champion, in the four-hour summit clash played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones billiards hall.

Advertisement

At the end of the first two-hour session, Advani enjoyed a slender lead of 593-570 and was on a break of 204, which he converted to a 460.

This was Advani’s fourth successive triumph at this venue. He claimed the CCI Snooker Classic over the last two years and now retained the billiards title.

Advertisement

In workmanlike fashion, Advani went about his task of building those massive breaks which knocked the fight out of his rival.

The Bengaluru-based cueist, who has 27 World titles in his kitty, showcased his artistry as he executed his shots with silken touch, a high-degree of precision and consistency.

Advertisement

He showed superb touch and exquisite control over the balls as breaks flowed from his cue.

Causier started with a flourish and on his second visit constructed a break of 248 and followed it with breaks of 146 and 103 to stay in the lead, before the Indian came into his own and hammered stupendous breaks to wrest the initiative.

Advertisement

Advani was presented with the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2,50,000, while Causier was awarded a cheque of Rs 1,25,000 and the runner-up trophy.

Earlier, Causier staved off a spirited fight back from India’s Dhvaj Haria to clinch a narrow 1108-969 victory in an engrossing semifinal encounter.

Advertisement

In the second semifinal, Advani was in fine form and outclassed Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist -- 1040-595.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal On ‘Lucky’ Tag

2 minutes ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

3 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

5 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

6 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

7 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

10 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

12 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

12 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

13 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

15 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

16 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

19 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

19 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

21 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

22 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

22 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

23 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo