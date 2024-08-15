sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:54 IST, August 15th 2024

Panthers GM And Ex-Brewers Clubhouse Attendant Bill Zito Brings Stanley Cup To American Family Field

Long before he built the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship roster, Bill Zito was a teenager working as a Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse attendant during the franchise’s lone pennant-winning season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
