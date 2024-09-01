Published 00:16 IST, September 1st 2024
Archery at Paralympics: Sheetal, Sarita crash out
India suffered heartbreak from the archery arena as Sarita Kumari's splendid run ended in quarterfinals, while armless wonder Sheetal Devi crashed out of the last-16 in the compound women's open category at the Paralympics here on Saturday.
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris | Image: AP
