Published 00:16 IST, September 1st 2024

Archery at Paralympics: Sheetal, Sarita crash out

India suffered heartbreak from the archery arena as Sarita Kumari's splendid run ended in quarterfinals, while armless wonder Sheetal Devi crashed out of the last-16 in the compound women's open category at the Paralympics here on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
Sheetal Devi
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris | Image: AP
  3 min read
