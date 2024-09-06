Published 12:02 IST, September 6th 2024
Argentina ends Brazil’s dominance in blind football and advances to Paralympic final against France
The streak is over for the Brazilian men’s blind football team. The Brazilians had never lost in 20 years of Paralympic competition — until rival Argentina beat them 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the final.
Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
