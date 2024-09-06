sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:02 IST, September 6th 2024

Argentina ends Brazil’s dominance in blind football and advances to Paralympic final against France

The streak is over for the Brazilian men’s blind football team. The Brazilians had never lost in 20 years of Paralympic competition — until rival Argentina beat them 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the final.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Argentina
Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
12:02 IST, September 6th 2024