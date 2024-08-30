Published 14:24 IST, August 30th 2024
Avani, Mona qualify for 10m air rifle final at Paris Paralympics
Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara came up with another sterling performance by qualifying for the Women's 10m air rifle final (SH1) in second place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, raising hopes of a Tokyo Games encore where she had won the gold medal.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
File image of Avani Lekhara | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:24 IST, August 30th 2024