sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:24 IST, August 30th 2024

Avani, Mona qualify for 10m air rifle final at Paris Paralympics

Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara came up with another sterling performance by qualifying for the Women's 10m air rifle final (SH1) in second place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, raising hopes of a Tokyo Games encore where she had won the gold medal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File image of Avani Lekhara
File image of Avani Lekhara | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:24 IST, August 30th 2024