Published 18:45 IST, September 7th 2024

From beard to hairstyle, club-thrower Pranav and father Sanjeev share an unshakeable bond

Club throw silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics Pranav Soorma and his father Sanjeev have quite a few things in common, the most striking being their looks -- well-groomed beards complimented by their ponytail hairstyle.