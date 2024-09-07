sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:45 IST, September 7th 2024

From beard to hairstyle, club-thrower Pranav and father Sanjeev share an unshakeable bond

Club throw silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics Pranav Soorma and his father Sanjeev have quite a few things in common, the most striking being their looks -- well-groomed beards complimented by their ponytail hairstyle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
Pranav Soorma
Pranav Soorma | Image: X/@narendramodi
  • 4 min read
