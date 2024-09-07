Published 13:54 IST, September 7th 2024
From J&K battlefield to Paralympics bronze: Hokato Sema's inspirational journey through hardships
An unexpected explosion ended the ambition of Havildar Hokato Hotozhe Sema to join the Special Forces.That landmine blast during an anti-terrorist operation claimed his left leg below the knee, inflicting immense physical pain and mental trauma.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hokato Sema celebrates | Image: X/@narendramodi
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:54 IST, September 7th 2024