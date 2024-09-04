Published 18:48 IST, September 4th 2024
Indian shooters Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal fail to progress to final mixed 50m pistol
The Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to make the final of mixed 50m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paris Paralympics here on Wednesday. Nihal, the 2023 world championship bronze medallist, finished 19th. He had an aggregate score of 522 across six series.
Rudransh Khandelwal | Image: PTI
