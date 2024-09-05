Published 14:25 IST, September 5th 2024

Mona, Sidhartha fail to qualify for final in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone event

Indian shooters failed to make the final of the mixed 50m rifle prone (SH1) competition at the Paralympic Games on Thursday.Mona Agarwal, 36, the winner of the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle (SH1) competition at the Games, finished 30th with an aggregate of 610.5 across six series.