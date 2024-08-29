Published 22:41 IST, August 29th 2024
Paris Paralympics 2024: Here's India's Complete Schedule For Day 2, August 30
Mona Aggarwal, Manish Narwal (the 50m Pistol Paralympic Champion), Rudransh, and Sriharsha will be the medal contenders for India on Day 2
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav and Sumit Antil led the Indian contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:41 IST, August 29th 2024