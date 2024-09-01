sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:26 IST, September 1st 2024

Rowers Narayana, Anita bow out with eighth overall finish

Asian Para Games silver medal winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing of the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rowers Narayana, Anita bow out with eighth overall finish | Image: X.com
