Rowers Narayana, Anita bow out with eighth overall finish
Asian Para Games silver medal winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing of the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rowers Narayana, Anita bow out with eighth overall finish | Image: X.com
