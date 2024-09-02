sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:58 IST, September 2nd 2024

Stalin lauds Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for Paralympics show

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday praised Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for clinching silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the ongoing Paralympics at Paris.The CM took to 'X' to share his joy over the players winning laurels.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manisha Ramadass and Thulasimathi Murugesan
Manisha Ramadass and Thulasimathi Murugesan | Image: Screengrab
