Published 23:58 IST, September 2nd 2024
Stalin lauds Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for Paralympics show
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday praised Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for clinching silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the ongoing Paralympics at Paris.The CM took to 'X' to share his joy over the players winning laurels.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manisha Ramadass and Thulasimathi Murugesan | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:58 IST, September 2nd 2024