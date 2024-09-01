Published 07:39 IST, September 1st 2024

Paris Paralympics: Sukant sets up semifinal clash with Suhas; Nitesh too win, Krishna out

Earlier, debutant Sukant thrashed Thailand's Teamarrom Siripong 21-12 21-12 to top group B and will clash with Suhas, a Tokyo silver medallist, in the semifinal to ensure a final finish for India in SL4 class.