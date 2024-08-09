Published 07:15 IST, August 9th 2024
‘A Hero’s Tale’: Abhinav Bindra Cheers on Neeraj Chopra’s Silver Medal Finish at Paris Olympics
Abhinav Bindra sings praise for Neeraj Chopra after the Indian javelin ace finished 2nd at the Final and clinched a silver medal in the Paris Olympics.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:15 IST, August 9th 2024