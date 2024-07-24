sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:14 IST, July 24th 2024

After Chelsea move, US defender Caleb Wiley has sights on medal at Paris Olympics

Caleb Wiley's priority over the next two and half weeks is to get his hands on a medal at the Paris Olympics. The United States defender has already secured a move to the Premier League with Chelsea — now he has his eyes fixed on another prize.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caleb Wiley
Caleb Wiley of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal at Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
