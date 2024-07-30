sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 11:10 IST, July 30th 2024

A’ja Wilson dominates as US women beat Japan 102-76 to open campaign for 8th straight Olympic gold

A’ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 in the Olympic opener for both teams.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:10 IST, July 30th 2024