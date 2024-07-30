Published 11:10 IST, July 30th 2024
A’ja Wilson dominates as US women beat Japan 102-76 to open campaign for 8th straight Olympic gold
A’ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 in the Olympic opener for both teams.
A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
