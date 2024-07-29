sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:08 IST, July 29th 2024

Algerian judoka dropped from Olympics before facing Israeli, officially for missing weight

Messaoud Dris of Algeria was dropped from the Paris Olympics judo competition Sunday night, officially for missing weight on the day before he was scheduled to take on Tohar Butbul of Israel.The International Judo Federation issued a brief statement declaring Butbul the winner by walkover.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Messaoud Dris of Algeria
Messaoud Dris of Algeria | Image: AP
