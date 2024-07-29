Published 12:08 IST, July 29th 2024
Algerian judoka dropped from Olympics before facing Israeli, officially for missing weight
Messaoud Dris of Algeria was dropped from the Paris Olympics judo competition Sunday night, officially for missing weight on the day before he was scheduled to take on Tohar Butbul of Israel.The International Judo Federation issued a brief statement declaring Butbul the winner by walkover.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Messaoud Dris of Algeria | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:08 IST, July 29th 2024