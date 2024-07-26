sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:31 IST, July 26th 2024

All Aboard! US women’s basketball team arrives at Olympics via train from London

The U.S. women's basketball team has arrived at the Olympics via train. The U.S. had special accommodations for the 90-minute trip, just like the men’s team did on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
United States women's National Basketball Team
The United States women's National Basketball Team pose for photographs at St Pancras Station as they take the Eurostar train to Paris, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in London | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:31 IST, July 26th 2024