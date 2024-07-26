Published 11:31 IST, July 26th 2024
All Aboard! US women’s basketball team arrives at Olympics via train from London
The U.S. women's basketball team has arrived at the Olympics via train. The U.S. had special accommodations for the 90-minute trip, just like the men’s team did on Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The United States women's National Basketball Team pose for photographs at St Pancras Station as they take the Eurostar train to Paris, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in London | Image: AP
11:31 IST, July 26th 2024