Published 11:38 IST, August 2nd 2024

American star Ryan Murphy fails to advance to Olympic final in 200 backstroke

Ryan Murphy came to the Paris Olympics hoping to reclaim his backstroke crowns. He'll have to settle for a single bronze medal.The 29-year-old Floridian was surprisingly eliminated in the semifinals of the 200-meter backstroke on Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. | Image: AP
