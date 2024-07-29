Published 10:29 IST, July 29th 2024
American swimmer Torri Huske edges teammate Gretchen Walsh by just .04 seconds in 100 butterfly
Torri Huske touched the wall and turned to teammate Gretchen Walsh knowing they each had won an Olympic medal. She edged the world-record holder swimming to her right, coming from behind in a fantastic finish.
Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh hug after the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France. | Image: AP
10:29 IST, July 29th 2024