Published 14:33 IST, July 31st 2024
At 55, Georgian Shooter Shows Up At Record 10th Straight Olympics To Fulfil Father's Last Wish
Nino Salukvadze had all but decided to bid adieu to her pistol after nine Olympic appearances, which yielded three medals, until she lost her father, whose "last wish" pushed her to compete in an unprecedented 10th Games
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
georgian shooter nino salukvadze | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:33 IST, July 31st 2024