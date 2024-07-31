sb.scorecardresearch
At 55, Georgian Shooter Shows Up At Record 10th Straight Olympics To Fulfil Father's Last Wish

Nino Salukvadze had all but decided to bid adieu to her pistol after nine Olympic appearances, which yielded three medals, until she lost her father, whose "last wish" pushed her to compete in an unprecedented 10th Games

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
georgian shooter nino salukvadze
georgian shooter nino salukvadze | Image: AP
