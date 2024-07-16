Published 21:01 IST, July 16th 2024
Attacker stabs and wounds French solider patrolling Paris ahead of the Olympics. officials say
A French soldier was stabbed outside a big train station in Paris on Monday, and the attacker was arrested, officials said.Paris is under high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Attacker wounds soldier | Image: AP
