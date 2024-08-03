sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | Puja Khedkar | US Elections |

Published 10:31 IST, August 3rd 2024

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown sweeps both Olympic backstroke events in Paris to match her feat in Tokyo

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown showed her dominance in the backstroke in the Paris Olympics. She won the 200-meter back, completing the sweep after winning the 100 earlier in the week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown sweeps both Olympic backstroke events in Paris to match her feat in Tokyo
undefined | Image: undefined
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:31 IST, August 3rd 2024