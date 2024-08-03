Published 10:31 IST, August 3rd 2024
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown sweeps both Olympic backstroke events in Paris to match her feat in Tokyo
Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown showed her dominance in the backstroke in the Paris Olympics. She won the 200-meter back, completing the sweep after winning the 100 earlier in the week.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
undefined | Image: undefined
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:31 IST, August 3rd 2024