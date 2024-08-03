Published 23:12 IST, August 3rd 2024
Banned governing body that's fueling outcry on Olympic boxers has Russian ties and troubled history
Nearly 17 months ago in New Delhi, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was disqualified from the International Boxing Association's world championships three days after she won an early-round bout with Azalia Amineva, a previously unbeaten Russian prospect.
- Sports
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
undefined | Image: undefined
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
23:12 IST, August 3rd 2024