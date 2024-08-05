Published 10:20 IST, August 5th 2024
Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
Belgium's Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Claire Michel is assisted by Lotte Miller after the finish of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:20 IST, August 5th 2024