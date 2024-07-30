sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:56 IST, July 30th 2024

Boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk comes to Paris to support Ukrainian athletes at Olympics

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has come to Paris to support Ukrainian athletes at the Olympics amid war at home.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk speaks during a visit to the Ukrainian House in Paris, France at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
10:56 IST, July 30th 2024