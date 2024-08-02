Published 10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024
Brazil's Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis
Brazil's Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games on Thursday, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis. Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men’s singles.
Hugo Calderano reacts after his win against Jang Woojin in a men's singles quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
