Published 10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024

Brazil's Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

Brazil's Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games on Thursday, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis. Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men’s singles.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hugo Calderano
Hugo Calderano reacts after his win against Jang Woojin in a men's singles quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
