Published 10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024

Brazil's Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

Brazil's Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games on Thursday, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis. Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men’s singles.