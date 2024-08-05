Published 16:56 IST, August 5th 2024

BREAKING: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal match in skeet at Olympics, to face with China

Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka made the bronze medal round in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.The Indian duo aggregated 146 in the qualifications and will lock horns with China for the bronze medal.