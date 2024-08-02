Published 10:24 IST, August 2nd 2024
Brittney Griner is ‘head over heels’ for the Americans coming home in a prisoner swap
Brittney Griner knows only too well the swirling emotions of being involved in a prisoner swap, and she said Thursday night she is “head over heels” that fellow Americans are coming home from Russia.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brittney Griner stands on the court prior to a women's basketball game against Belgium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France | Image: AP
