Published 11:44 IST, August 1st 2024

Canada women's soccer team advances to quarters despite points deduction from drone-spying scandal

Vanessa Gilles scored in the 62nd minute to give Canada a 1-0 victory over Colombia and send the team into the quarterfinals despite losing six points in the tournament because of a drone spying scandal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Canada
Canada players celebrate their side's 1-0 win after a women's Group A soccer match between Colombia and Canada, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Nice Stadium | Image: AP
