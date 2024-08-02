sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:31 IST, August 2nd 2024

Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Olympics men's tennis singles final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime

Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz spins his racquet as he waits for the second set against Tallon Griekspoor during their men's singles second round match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
