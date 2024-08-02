Published 20:31 IST, August 2nd 2024
Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Olympics men's tennis singles final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz spins his racquet as he waits for the second set against Tallon Griekspoor during their men's singles second round match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:31 IST, August 2nd 2024