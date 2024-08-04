Published 21:39 IST, August 4th 2024
Chile gets its first Olympic gold in 20 years as Francisca Crovetto wins women's skeet shooting
Chile won its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years when Francisca Crovetto took victory in the women's skeet, while Britain's Amber Rutter took silver just over three months after becoming a mother.
Francisca Crovetto | Image: AP
