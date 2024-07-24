sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:19 IST, July 24th 2024

Cuban Olympic Committee demands the immediate exclusion of an athlete from refugee team

The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Fernando Dayán Jorge
Fernando Dayán Jorge displays an Olympic tattoo on his bicep, June 26, 2024, in Cape Coral, Fla. | Image: AP
