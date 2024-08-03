sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:16 IST, August 3rd 2024

Deepika Kumari reaches women's individual archery QF; Bhajan Kaur eliminated after Valiant effort

India's Deepika Kumari on Saturday qualified for the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round but Bhajan Kaur crashed out following a loss to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 6-5.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deepika Kumari
Deepika Kumari | Image: AP
