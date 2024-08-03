sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |

Published 20:38 IST, August 3rd 2024

Deepika loses in individual archery quarterfinals; India's archery campaign over at Paris Games

Deepika had qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Kumari
India's Deepika Kumari during the women's team quarterfinals competition between the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:38 IST, August 3rd 2024