Published 10:21 IST, August 2nd 2024

Defending women's champion loses as Olympic surfing competition resumes with tricky Tahiti swells

Defending Olympic women's surfing champion Clarissa Moore of the United States was beaten in the Paris Games quarterfinals on Thursday as competition resumed in Tahiti after two days of unfavorable conditions had put the event on hold.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Johanne Defay
Johanne Defay hugs Carissa Moore after the heats of the quarterfinals of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti | Image: AP
