Published 00:38 IST, July 5th 2024

Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla's participation in Paris

The Delhi High Court on Thursday cleared Anush Agarwalla's participation at the Paris Olympics by upholding Equestrian Federation of India (EFI)'s current selection criteria, which was challenged by another national team contender Shruti Vora.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anush Agarwalla
Anush Agarwalla | Image: X/@India_AllSports
