Published 06:56 IST, August 8th 2024
'Desh Ko Aap Par Garv Hai!': Internet Erupts Following Vinesh Phogat's Retirement Announcement
The online community lauds Vinesh Phogat's retirement announcement, hailing her as a source of national pride with a sentiment of 'Desh Ko Aap Par Garv Hai.'
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vinesh Phogat — Disqualified by 100 Grams, Shattering 150 Crore Dreams | Image: Paris Olympics
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:48 IST, August 8th 2024