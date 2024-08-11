Published 23:45 IST, August 11th 2024

Diana Taurasi wins her record 6th Olympic gold medal as US women''s basketball beats France

Diana Taurasi stands alone in Olympic basketball lore. She is the first player to win six gold medals. The 42-year-old American was part of the U.S. women's team that beat France 67-66 on Sunday, Taurasi's sixth gold medal, breaking a tie with longtime American teammate Sue Bird.