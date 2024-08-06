Published 11:36 IST, August 6th 2024
Discus thrower Allman and pole vaulter Kendricks win Olympic medals moments apart for the US
In a short span Monday night, Allman won her second straight Olympic title in the discus throw, while Kendricks captured silver in a pole vault competition that featured Sweden's Armand “Mondo” Duplantis breaking his own world record.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Valarie Allman takes a victory lap after winning the women's discus throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France | Image: AP
