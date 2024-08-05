Published 12:29 IST, August 5th 2024
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony in Paris
Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, is set to be India's flag bearer at the Olympic closing ceremony here on Sunday.
India's Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
