Published 13:36 IST, August 4th 2024

Enormous challenge awaits Vinesh, five more Indians chase success in Paris

Feisty wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have to shake off a tumultuous build-up to the Paris Games when she takes mat, aiming for an elusive Olympic medal, while five of her colleagues will also strive to write their own success stories at the biggest stage when the wrestling event begins here Monday.