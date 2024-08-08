sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 16:40 IST, August 8th 2024

'Every Child Will Grow Up...': Abhinav Bindra's Heartfelt Note For Vinesh Phogat

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday paid glowing tributes to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying her fight resonated with him and she embodies the "true spirit of a warrior".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Abhinav Bindra and Vinesh Phogat
Abhinav Bindra and Vinesh Phogat | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:40 IST, August 8th 2024