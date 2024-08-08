Published 16:40 IST, August 8th 2024

'Every Child Will Grow Up...': Abhinav Bindra's Heartfelt Note For Vinesh Phogat

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday paid glowing tributes to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying her fight resonated with him and she embodies the "true spirit of a warrior".