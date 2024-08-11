Published 14:33 IST, August 11th 2024
Family and fans accord warm welcome to Indian hockey players at Amritsar
Elated family members and ecstatic fans on Sunday accorded a boisterous welcome to members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Amritsar airport as celebratory ‘dhol’ drummed in the background.
Indian hockey players in Amritsar | Image: X
