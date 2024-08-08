Published 10:58 IST, August 8th 2024
Fearsome boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak punches his way to a Paris gold after a last-minute loss in Tokyo
Oleksandr Khyzhniak was one minute away from winning an Olympic gold medal three years ago when he was rocked by one miraculous punch. The middleweight from Ukraine decided he would wait three years to make it right. Khyzhniak got his epic redemption with a gold medal finally around his neck.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Oleksandr Khyzhniak poses on the podium during the medals ceremony for the men's 80 kg boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:58 IST, August 8th 2024