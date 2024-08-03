sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:59 IST, August 3rd 2024

Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beats Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Fermin Lopez
Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Almeria and Barcelona at the Power Horse stadium | Image: AP
