First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris
Zakia Khudadadi became the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban took back control of her country as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew following 20 years of war.
Zakia Khudadadi | Image: AP
