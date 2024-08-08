sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:04 IST, August 8th 2024

First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris

Zakia Khudadadi became the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban took back control of her country as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew following 20 years of war.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Zakia Khudadadi
Zakia Khudadadi | Image: AP
