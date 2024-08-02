sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:56 IST, August 2nd 2024

Flavor Flav helps Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley who said she struggles to pay the rent

Vanderbilt's discus thrower and Olympian Veronica Fraley lamented on social media that she needed help paying the rent.Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian decided to help.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
Veronica Fraley
Veronica Fraley | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
